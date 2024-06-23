He Lost His Life Waiting for a Rescue Atop Denali

A climber died on Alaska's Denali in late May, and a new article from Outside Online paints a picture of a multi-day rescue attempt that did manage to save one life. As Owen Clarke reports, a three-person team of climbers from Malaysia left for the summit from a camp at 16,000 feet at 5am on Monday, May 27, and made it 19 hours later. Climbers traditionally leave from a camp at 17,200 feet, making the trio's climb even more grueling. Muhammad Illaham "Pak Am" Ishak and Zainudin "Deeno" Lot, both 47, had tried to summit Denali twice before; doing so would leave them with just Antarctica's Mount Vinson to scale in order to have conquered the Seven Summits—the highest peak on each continent. But things turned once they reached the top. The third member of their climbing party, Zulkifili "Ajoy" Bin Yusof, 37, became hypothermic.