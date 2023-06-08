Bob's Burgers Actor Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges

An actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows Bob's Burgers and Mr. Show with Bob and David was arrested Wednesday on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the US Capitol riot, court records show. Jay Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, was arrested there on charges including civil disorder, a felony, the AP reports. A federal magistrate judge agreed to free Johnston on $25,000 bond after his initial court appearance in California. A public defender who represented him at the hearing declined to comment.

Video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and helping rioters who attacked officers guarding an entrance to the Capitol in a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, according to an FBI agent's affidavit. While the mob attacked police in the tunnel with pepper spray and other weapons, Johnston helped other rioters near the tunnel pour water on their faces and then joined in pushing against the line of officers, the FBI says. Johnston also held a stolen police shield over his head and passed it to other rioters during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the affidavit says. Johnston “was close to the entrance to the tunnel, turned back and signaled for other rioters to come towards the entrance,” the agent wrote.

Johnston was the voice of the character Jimmy Pesto on Fox's Bob's Burgers. The Daily Beast reported in December 2021 that Johnston was “banned” from the animated show after the Jan. 6 attack. Johnston also appeared on Mr. Show with Bob and David, an HBO sketch comedy series that starred Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. His credits also include small parts on the television show Arrested Development and in the movie Anchorman, starring Will Ferrell.