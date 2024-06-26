Utah Election Results Are a Blow to Trump

2 moderate Republicans beat Trump-aligned challengers
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 26, 2024 2:00 AM CDT
Utah Election Results Are a Blow to Trump
U.S. Rep. John Curtis receives a hug from Wayne Johnson during an election night party Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at a park in Provo, Utah.   (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A pair of moderate Utah Republicans won primary elections Tuesday for US Senate and governor over far-right candidates who are loyalists to former President Donald Trump, the latest example of how Utah is a rare Republican state that doesn't fully embrace Trump's stranglehold on the GOP, the AP reports. US Rep. John Curtis, who won the GOP primary for Mitt Romney's open US Senate seat, and Gov. Spencer Cox still support Trump and many of his policies but have shown a willingness to stake out different positions on issues where they disagree. Curtis and Cox both defeated candidates who beat them at the state party convention earlier this year among delegates who lean far right. But in Tuesday's primary, when Utah's more muted GOP electorate had its say, they easily scored victories.

  • Their wins make Curtis and Cox heavy favorites in November's general election in a state that leans heavily Republican. Cox will face Democratic nominee Brian King, a state representative, in November. Utah hasn't had a Democrat in the governor's office since 1985.
  • Curtis will face off in November against Democratic nominee Caroline Gleich in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1970. The 64-year-old began his political career as a county level Democratic Party official before running for Provo mayor as a Republican. He has been compared to Romney for pushing back against hard-liners in his party, particularly on climate change. Romney said Utah will be fortunate to have Curtis in the Senate. "John Curtis is a man of honor and integrity who cares deeply about our fellow citizens and the future of our country. We need more leaders like him," he wrote Tuesday night on the social media platform X.
  • In Utah's 2nd District, it was too early to call a race in which Trump-backed US Rep. Celeste Maloy is seeking her first full term on Capitol Hill after winning a special election last fall. She is facing challenger Colby Jenkins, a retired US Army officer and telecommunications specialist, who is endorsed by Romney's counterpart, US Sen. Mike Lee.
(More Utah stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X