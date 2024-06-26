K-9 Officer Dies in Hot Car

A sad story out of Missouri, where the Savannah Police Department says a K-9 officer died last Thursday after being left in a patrol car following an overnight shift. The German shepherd dog, named Horus, had served the community for more than three years, Fox4KC reports. Temperatures in the area ranged from 70 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and the American Veterinary Medical Association warns that even on a 70-degree day, temperatures inside a car can jump to more than 100 degrees within 30 minutes. Horus' death is currently considered an accident, though the police chief says it remains under investigation, KCTV reports.

Many upset citizens were posting comments to the police department's Facebook page calling for the dog's handler to be charged with a crime or otherwise held accountable. "Due to this being an open investigation, there will be no further information released until the investigation is completed," the chief says in a statement. "The entire department would appreciate your thoughts and prayers, as we deal with the loss of our partner, Horus."

The Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney's office says it is also conducting a probe, with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Recently, a bill was sent to the Missouri governor's desk that would increase the punishments for hurting or killing animals in law enforcement. (More Missouri stories.)