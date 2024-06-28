Kamala Harris: Biden's 'Slow Start' at Debate Was 'Obvious to Everyone'

But VP urges voters to consider his performance in office, not on debate stage
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 28, 2024 12:46 AM CDT
Kamala Harris: Yes, Biden Had a 'Slow Start' at Debate
Traffic streaks past signage supporting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Stronger Hope Church in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 27, 2024, prior to Biden's televised debate with former President Donald Trump.   (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged that President Joe Biden had a "slow start" in his debate against Donald Trump on Thursday night, but she insisted that he finished "strong" in a performance that triggered a new round of concerns within their own party about Biden's fitness to be their standard-bearer, the AP reports. Harris gave interviews on CNN and MSNBC amid growing Democratic panic over Biden's performance, which fueled longstanding questions about whether the 81-year-old president should step aside. "It was a slow start. That's obvious to everyone. I'm not going to debate that point," Harris said in an interview on CNN following the debate. "I'm talking about the choice for November. I'm talking about one of the most important elections in our collective lifetime."

As she acknowledged Biden's uneven performance, Harris emphasized that the contrast between Biden and Trump ultimately has to be on Biden's performance in office, rather than in one debate. "I got the point that you're making about a one and a half hour debate tonight. I'm talking about three and a half years of performance in work that has been historic," Harris said in a tense exchange with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. She concluded her MSNBC interview by saying that "only one of the two people on that debate stage, only one of them has the endorsement of his vice president. And let's not forget that." (Mike Pence has so far declined to endorse Trump.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X