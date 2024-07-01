Diplo Accused of Distributing 'Revenge Porn'

The DJ and music producer known as Diplo has been sued over alleged distribution of revenge porn. A woman, known only as Jane Doe, says she dated the Grammy-winning musician (who was born Thomas Wesley Pentz) from 2016 to 2023. She says she found out in 2023 Pentz had distributed pornographic material showing her "genitals, buttock, and face" via Snapchat in 2018, Page Six reports. She says that while she'd allowed Pentz to film their sex acts in the past, she'd "made it known that she did not want Defendant Diplo recording them engaging in sexual activities without her explicit consent, nor did she want him to distribute images and/or videos to third parties and never gave him consent to do so." A criminal complaint regarding the allegations is also currently under investigation, Vanity Fair reports.