Diplo Accused of Distributing 'Revenge Porn'

The DJ and music producer known as Diplo has been sued over alleged distribution of revenge porn. A woman, known only as Jane Doe, says she dated the Grammy-winning musician (who was born Thomas Wesley Pentz) from 2016 to 2023. She says she found out in 2023 Pentz had distributed pornographic material showing her "genitals, buttock, and face" via Snapchat in 2018, Page Six reports. She says that while she'd allowed Pentz to film their sex acts in the past, she'd "made it known that she did not want Defendant Diplo recording them engaging in sexual activities without her explicit consent, nor did she want him to distribute images and/or videos to third parties and never gave him consent to do so." A criminal complaint regarding the allegations is also currently under investigation, Vanity Fair reports.
"In every case where there has been an allegation of improper conduct made against Wes, the result has been either an immediate dismissal of a bogus lawsuit coupled with an apology, a court-ordered award for Wes in excess of $1.2 million, or the slow demise of an obvious shakedown attempt that has gone absolutely nowhere," a lawyer for Pentz says in a statement. Doe's lawyer, however, insists this type of alleged behavior is one of Pentz's "many worst-kept secrets." He's been accused of sexual assault, distributing revenge porn, and infecting a partner with chlamydia in at least two other cases, and rapper Azealia Banks says he groomed her and ultimately had sex with her when she was 17 and he was in his 30s. (More revenge porn stories.)