Redbox Parent Company Files for Bankruptcy

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which owns movie rental company Redbox, is not in good shape. The Redbox parent company is nearly a billion dollars in debt, and owes money to "almost everyone in Hollywood," as the Verge puts it—not to mention its own employees, who apparently haven't been paid in more than a week. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday, the New York Times reports. Its debts, which total $970 million, are to big entertainment and media companies (including Universal Studios, Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Paramount, and BBC Studios Americas), smaller studios and streaming companies, smart TV manufacturers, its landlords, and the company from whom it rents its fleet of cars, plus a few retailers (Walgreens, Walmart).