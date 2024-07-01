Meet the Olympics' Youngest Male Track Star Ever

"WE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS" read Quincy Wilson's excited Instagram post on Sunday, announcing the 16-year-old's successful bid to make it to the Summer Games in Paris as the youngest American male track star ever at the Olympics, reports NBC News . The Team USA relay roster won't be formally announced until next Monday, but Wilson's coach, Joe Lee, confirmed to USA Today that Quincy will take part in the men's 4x400 race. "The call came directly to me from USA Track & Field," Lee says, adding, "I called Quincy afterwards with the good news."

Before Quincy, the youngest male track stars were Bob Mathias (1948 London Olympics), Jim Ryun (1964 Tokyo Olympics), and Erriyon Knighton (2021 Tokyo Olympics), all 17 at the time. Quincy smashed two records during his US trials debut: First he broke an under-18 record for the 400-meter dash during the quarterfinal on June 21, coming in at 44.66 seconds. Then, two days later, he broke his own record there in the semifinal, finishing in 44.59 seconds. Quincy failed to make an automatic berth as an individual runner in the 400-meter race after coming in sixth in the finals, with a 44.94-second finish.

People reports that Quincy also added an image of himself on Monday on his Instagram story, with a caption that declared, "[I'm] an Olympian." Meanwhile, the AP notes that Quincy's appearance at track trials last month, in conjunction with showings by rapper Snoop Dogg and sprinter Noah Lyles, helped give NBC its biggest audience for US track trials in 12 years, per Nielsen. (More Quincy Wilson stories.)