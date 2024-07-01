Maine Man Who Killed 4, Shot at Cars Pleads Guilty

A man who confessed to killing his parents and two of their friends and wounding three people in a highway shooting pleaded guilty to murder and other charges on Monday, and a judge sentenced him to the maximum term of life in prison. Joseph Eaton has never provided an explanation for the crimes he admitted to committing in Maine last year, and police have not publicly announced any motive, the AP reports. Eaton withdrew an insanity defense late last year.

Defense lawyer Andrew Wright said Eaton chose to plead guilty to take responsibility, believing it was the "reasonable and moral" thing to do.