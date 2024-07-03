Politics / Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 RFK Jr. After Sexual Assault Allegation: I'm No 'Church Boy' Presidential candidate brushes off 'Vanity Fair' article By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Jul 3, 2024 1:30 AM CDT Copied Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talks during a campaign event, in West Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is responding to allegations of sexual harassment and assault from a former nanny, and the third-party presidential candidate doesn't sound too concerned. The details: The allegations: Eliza Cooney, who worked as a live-in nanny for RFK Jr. and his then-wife in 1998 when she was 23, shared diary entries from that time period with Vanity Fair. In one, she describes unwanted touching from Kennedy; in another, she says he showed up shirtless in her bedroom and asked her to apply lotion to his back. In a third, she describes Kennedy cornering her and groping her all over her body, including her breasts. More claims: The Vanity Fair article delves into a lot more than Cooney's accusations, including RFK Jr.'s reputation as a sex addict and claims that he used to text photographs of naked women to his friends, who didn't know if the photos were being sent with the women's knowledge or consent. Read it in full here. Kennedy's response: In an interview on the Breaking Points podcast, RFK Jr. seemed unapologetic, the Guardian reports. "Listen, I have said this from the beginning. I am not a church boy. I am not running like that," he said, calling the article "garbage." "I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if, if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world." He accused the magazine of "recycling 30-year-old stories" and declined to comment on any of the details. "But it's, you know, I am who I am," he concluded. (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 stories.) Report an error