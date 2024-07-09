California Phasing In Historic Water Restrictions

California has imposed temporary water restrictions on cities and towns over the years as it battled prolonged droughts. Now, for the first time in its history, the state is imposing permanent restrictions in some areas, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Water regulators have approved a plan to order municipal water suppliers to phase in cuts over the next 15 years, per Newsweek. The rules are expected to take effect Jan. 1.

Up to 40%: The severity of the cuts differs depending on the region. Some places, such as the Central Valley, face cuts of about 40%, while in others—such as the Bay Area, where usage has been historically low—no cuts are required. The Desert Sun has details on the regional cuts.