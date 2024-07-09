With November's election looming, President Biden is now facing "a week of reckoning," with the NATO summit kicking off Tuesday in DC. That convening may prove to be a "path to at least a temporary reprieve—or this president's last stand," per the BBC. The outlet notes that Biden will have three days of back-to-back meetings and public happenings, concluding with a solo presser on Thursday. "Biden is entering this week diminished. We don't know how he's going to exit it," says Kristine Berzina of the German Marshall Fund Geostrategy North. More on the summit and the stakes involved:

Biden "has absolutely no room for any sort of mistakes, any sort of trip-ups," Rachel Rizzo of the Atlantic Council tells the Wall Street Journal. "The sort of gaffes that have become pretty common for Biden and just a factor of who he is as a person and as a president are now going to be seen by European leaders as a broader question of suitability." World leaders: They'll be spending hours with Biden and observing him closely themselves to assuage any concerns they may have, per CNN. The outlet also notes the age differential between Biden, 81, and many of the other heads of state—French President Emmanuel Macron (46), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (52), Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni (47)—which will likely stand out even more starkly than usual in the photos that emerge out of the summit.

They'll be spending hours with Biden and observing him closely themselves to assuage any concerns they may have, per CNN. The outlet also notes the age differential between Biden, 81, and many of the other heads of state—French President Emmanuel Macron (46), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (52), Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni (47)—which will likely stand out even more starkly than usual in the photos that emerge out of the summit. White House reaction: At a pre-summit briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised, "You're going to see the president being a leader," per USA Today. "Look, foreign leaders have seen the president close up and personally for the past three years," she added. "And I think that's important to know. They know who they are dealing with and how effective he has been."