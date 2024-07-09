Boeing Plane Loses Wheel After Taking Off From LAX

A United Airlines flight had just taken off from Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning when the pilot of another airplane noticed a problem: One of the main landing gear wheels had fallen off the Boeing 757-200 during takeoff. A third pilot saw the tire roll across two runways and end up in a cargo area, KTLA reports. The incident was reported to air traffic control, which diverted an Air Canada flight that was taxiing so that a crew could inspect the runway. Meanwhile, air traffic control also got in touch with United Flight 1001—the pilot appeared to have no idea the wheel had come off, and the plane continued on its way, landing in Denver as planned without incident, ABC News reports.