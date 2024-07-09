Donald Trump told Sean Hannity on Monday night that he hasn't settled on his pick for a running mate—and may hold off until next week's Republican convention. "I think it would be a very interesting buildup and important for the convention," he said, per Time. "It will make it even more exciting." One wild card in the last-minute deliberations is how uncertainty about President Biden's candidacy could factor into Trump's pick. Coverage:

Short list: The DC consensus has three names at the top of the list: Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and JD Vance of Ohio, as well as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The Washington Post assesses the pro and cons of each, with Vance most appealing to the MAGA camp, Burgum the least controversial (though "it's hard to see who would be excited by Burgum's selection," writes Aaron Blake), and Rubio somewhere in the middle.