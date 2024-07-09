Sailor Tried to See Biden's Health Records: Navy

A junior enlisted sailor tried to look up President Biden's health records in a military medical database, the Navy said Tuesday. The unidentified sailor accessed the Genesis Medical Health System three times on Feb. 23, an official said, but "he did not pull up the right Joe Biden." Navy Cmdr. Tim Hawkins said the system is secure. "At no time was the President's personal information compromised," Hawkins said in a statement to CBS News .

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service began looking into the matter three days later, after a co-worker reported the breach of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, an official said. The sailor admitted entering the president's name "out of curiosity," the official said, adding there wasn't a chance that Biden's medical record could have been accessed because it's restricted. The suspect was assigned to the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command at Fort Belvoir. He was given administrative discipline, per the AP, and remains in the Navy. (More President Biden stories.)