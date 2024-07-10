Carjacker Shot Near Sotomayor's Home by Member of Her Security Detail

A member of the security detail for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor shot an armed man amid an attempted carjacking last week, according to sources and a recently unsealed charging document. US marshals, wearing shirts that identified them as such, were sitting in an unmarked car outside the justice's Washington, DC, residence in the early hours of July 5 when a silver minivan pulled up and a man exited and pointed a gun inside the marshals' car window, Politico reports. It was then that one of the marshals fired at the suspect, hitting him in the mouth; first aid was administered to him at the scene until he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second suspect in the minivan, which police say was stolen, fled the scene, and the van has not yet been recovered, the Washington Post reports.