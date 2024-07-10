Biden Forcefully Tells NATO Ukraine Will Defeat Russia

"Russia is failing," President Biden told NATO leaders on Tuesday. "The war will end with Ukraine remaining a free and independent country." The assessments came in an address kicking off a summit in Washington that marks the alliance's 75th anniversary. "Biden's words were strong and steady," the BBC reports, as he read from a teleprompter in Mellon Auditorium, where the North Atlantic Treaty was signed in 1949. Developments, including concrete commitments for Ukraine, involve:

Air defenses: The US and other NATO allies will provide dozens of the systems Ukraine has been seeking to stop Russian advances, which Biden called "a historic donation." The US, Germany, and Romania will each send a Patriot battery, per CNN, and the Netherlands will lead an effort with other nations to enable another Patriot battery. Italy will deliver a SAMP-T long-range air defense system.