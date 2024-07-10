Prosecutor: Baldwin 'Did His Own Thing,' Ignored Gun Safety

Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial is underway in Sante Fe, New Mexico, with the actor accused in the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin fired the gun that killed Hutchins, but he maintains that he should not be held accountable for firing what was supposed to have been a prop weapon.

Defense: Baldwin attorney Alex Spiro told jurors in his opening statement Wednesday that the 2021 death of Hutchins on the set of Rust was an "unspeakable tragedy" but that "Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting," per the AP. Spiro emphasized that Baldwin did exactly what actors always do in Westerns. "I don't have to tell you any more about this, because you've all seen gunfights in movies," he said.