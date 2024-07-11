US Soccer Fires Men's Coach

Less than two years before the next World Cup, the US men's national soccer team is changing coaches. Gregg Berhalter has been fired, the US Soccer Federation announced Wednesday. The US couldn't get past the group stage in the 2024 Copa América it hosted, losing to Uruguay and Panama. Sporting director Matt Crocker then launched a 10-day review, which ended Wednesday. "At the senior level, we've got to win," Crocker told reporters, per the Washington Post . "We know winning is the yardstick, and we didn't do that."

The plan was to have a good showing at the tournament put the US on track for a better result in the 2026 World Cup, which the US will co-host. The disappointing tournament play, per ESPN, instead demonstrated a lack of progress. "The Copa América result is extremely disappointing and I take full responsibility for our performance," Berhalter, who was in his second stint with the team, said in a statement. "I remain confident this group will be one of the great stories in 2026," he added.

Crocker said the team has made strides but "that progress hasn't translated into enough wins in that tournament, which is pretty critical." He said he wants to have the next coach in place before friendlies scheduled against Canada on Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Kansas, and New Zealand on Sept. 10 in Cincinnati. "We are looking for a serial winning coach, a coach that can also build on the work that has already been put in place," Crocker said.