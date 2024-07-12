The AT&T Hack: 'Yeah, This Is Really Bad'

Yes, hacks of customer data happen with disturbing frequency, but the latest one making headlines is, as Shira Ovide puts it at the Washington Post, "nasty." Hackers swiped the data of nearly all AT&T Wireless customers in 2022, a breach that affects about 110 million people, reports the AP.

Meaning: "Yeah, this is really bad," says Jake Williams of cybersecurity consultancy Hunter Strategy tells Wired. "What the threat actors stole here are essentially call data records. These are a gold mine in intelligence analysis because they allow someone to understand networks—who is talking to whom and when. And threat actors have data from previous compromises to map phone numbers to identities. But even without identifying data for a phone number, closed networks—where numbers only communicate with others in the same network—are almost always interesting."

"The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information," said the company. As of now, AT&T doesn't think the stolen info has been made public.

"The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information," said the company. As of now, AT&T doesn't think the stolen info has been made public. A question: Security expert Brian Krebs writes that the "data includes information you would see on a phone bill, including the source and destination of calls on your AT&T mobile device(s), and the same for SMS messages." Given that hackers got some cell tower info, which can show the general location of where a call was made from, this "raises an important question," he adds. "Was the AT&T customer data stolen from a law enforcement portal set up by AT&T? Sure seems like it."