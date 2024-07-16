New Search Launched in Bizarre Case Linked to Murdoch

In 1969, the UK saw its first kidnap for ransom case when a pair of brothers followed Rupert Murdoch's Rolls-Royce, not realizing the media tycoon had allowed one of his executives to borrow the car. As such, the brothers mistook that executive's wife, Muriel McKay, for Murdoch's own wife, and kidnapped her from her home in December 1969, CBS News reports. They demanded a ransom of £1 million, or around $18 million today, and were arrested in early February 1970, the BBC reports in a look back at the case. They were convicted of McKay's kidnapping and murder, but her body was never found. Now, authorities are launching a new search.

They will dig, for the third time, at what was once called Rooks Farm (and is now called Stocking Farm) in Hertfordshire, the BBC reports. While one of the brothers died in a UK prison in 2009, the second was deported to his native Trinidad and Tobago after serving his 20-year sentence, and this year, one of McKay's daughters flew there to speak with him. He had previously said McKay collapsed and died while watching a news report about her abduction on TV, and neither brother had ever admitted to killing McKay, nor had they told anyone where she was buried. Telling McKay's daughter he wanted his "conscience to be clear," though, he has now given a sworn statement with a location, which has not been searched before. "This is really our last chance," McKay's son says, per the Guardian. (More Rupert Murdoch stories.)