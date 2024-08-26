Lily Allen: I'm Getting Death Threats After Telling Dog Story

Lily Allen is once again receiving backlash over something she said, and this time the singer says people are going too far. On an episode of her podcast last week, Allen was chatting with guest Steve Jones, a Welsh television presenter, about her family's plans to adopt a dog. Jones asked if they were ready for such a big commitment, and Allen revealed they'd previously adopted a dog—"but then it ate my passport, and so I took her back to the home." She explained, per People, that the dog ate not just her passport but her children's passports, too, and all three of their visas, which were inside. She said it was an expensive "logistical nightmare" getting them replaced, as the whole debacle took place during the COVID pandemic, and that it prevented her daughters from seeing their dad, who lives in England, for months.