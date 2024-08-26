Lily Allen: I'm Getting Death Threats After Telling Dog Story

Lily Allen is once again receiving backlash over something she said, and this time the singer says people are going too far. On an episode of her podcast last week, Allen was chatting with guest Steve Jones, a Welsh television presenter, about her family's plans to adopt a dog. Jones asked if they were ready for such a big commitment, and Allen revealed they'd previously adopted a dog—"but then it ate my passport, and so I took her back to the home." She explained, per People, that the dog ate not just her passport but her children's passports, too, and all three of their visas, which were inside. She said it was an expensive "logistical nightmare" getting them replaced, as the whole debacle took place during the COVID pandemic, and that it prevented her daughters from seeing their dad, who lives in England, for months.
Cue the outrage: As NBC News reports, Allen revealed in her Instagram stories Sunday that she'd been receiving death threats and other "abhorrent" and "disgusting" messages since the story came out. She said most of the articles about the dog situation failed to point out that, as she'd explained on the podcast, the former family pet was "a very badly behaved dog, and I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn't work out." She further explained that the dog developed "pretty severe separation anxiety" and couldn't be left alone for more than 10 minutes, and that it was only after months of working with a behavioral specialist that everyone involved agreed the dog should be rehomed. She ended up with someone Allen knew, within 24 hours after her return to the shelter, Allen added. (More Lily Allen stories.)