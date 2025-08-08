'Something Is Off' Regarding Flesh-Eating Pathogen in US

Cases of deadly "flesh-eating" bacteria are climbing along the southeastern US coastline, with at least 10 deaths reported in Florida, Louisiana, and North Carolina so far this year. The culprit: Vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria that thrives in warm, salty water and can slip into the body through even minor skin wounds, sometimes causing tissue to die in a matter of hours, per NBC News .

The bacteria can also strike after eating raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters. The Sunshine State has logged 16 infection cases, Louisiana 17, and North Carolina seven, all higher than what's typical for this point in the summer. Mississippi, meanwhile, has seen three cases so far. Today notes that the US is only about halfway through the Vibrio season, which typically runs from May through October, so those numbers are expected to continue to climb. The CDC says roughly 1 in 5 V. vulnificus infections is fatal.

"Something is off this year," the University of Florida's Antarpreet Jutla tells NBC, stressing that infections are still relatively rare. Experts say cases tend to spike after hurricanes, when floodwaters linger and provide a breeding ground for the bacteria. Last year, Florida saw a surge linked to a busy hurricane season. This year, researchers are looking into an uptick in plankton and chlorophyll—potential Vibrio indicators—in the region's waters, especially along the Panhandle.

story continues below

While most Vibrio infections aren't harmful to humans, V. vulnificus is especially dangerous for people with liver disease or weakened immune systems, and for those over the age of 65. Early symptoms include redness, swelling, and painful blisters at the wound site, with the infection sometimes escalating to deadly sepsis. Experts recommend covering up any open wounds before frolicking in the ocean, even if it's just with a waterproof Band-Aid. Today lists other states that have claimed a handful of cases this year, including Virginia, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Arizona.