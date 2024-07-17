Biden Will Reportedly Endorse Major Changes to SCOTUS

President Biden has long resisted the idea to push for big changes to the Supreme Court, but sources say that has now changed. In the wake of ethics scandals related to Clarence Thomas and other justices, plus controversial high court decisions on presidential immunity and abortion, among other things, Biden had a Zoom meeting with the Congressional Progressive Caucus Saturday, sources tell the Washington Post and CNN.

The quote: "I'm going to need your help on the Supreme Court, because I'm about to come out—I don't want to prematurely announce it—but I'm about to come out with a major initiative on limiting the court. … I've been working with constitutional scholars for the last three months, and I need some help," Biden said, according to a transcript of the call provided to the Post.