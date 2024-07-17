Biden Will Reportedly Endorse Major Changes to SCOTUS

Though it seems unlikely they could get the necessary congressional approval
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 17, 2024 1:30 AM CDT
Biden Will Reportedly Endorse Major Changes to SCOTUS
President Joe Biden speaks during the 115th NAACP National Convention on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/David Becker)

President Biden has long resisted the idea to push for big changes to the Supreme Court, but sources say that has now changed. In the wake of ethics scandals related to Clarence Thomas and other justices, plus controversial high court decisions on presidential immunity and abortion, among other things, Biden had a Zoom meeting with the Congressional Progressive Caucus Saturday, sources tell the Washington Post and CNN.

  • The quote: "I'm going to need your help on the Supreme Court, because I'm about to come out—I don't want to prematurely announce it—but I'm about to come out with a major initiative on limiting the court. … I've been working with constitutional scholars for the last three months, and I need some help," Biden said, according to a transcript of the call provided to the Post.

  • What Biden could call for: Sources say the president could endorse term limits for high court justices and an ethics code that is actually enforceable. In addition, he is said to be considering a constitutional amendment that would eliminate the possibility of broad immunity for constitutional officeholders including the president.
  • What are the chances any of this comes to pass? Not high. In order for Supreme Court changes like term limits and an enforceable ethics code to actually be implemented, congressional approval would be required. Republicans currently control the House, and in the Senate, where 60 votes would be required, the Democrats have only a slim majority. As for the potential amendment Biden is reportedly considering, that would require two-thirds support in both chambers of Congress plus approval in three-fourths of state legislatures.
  • What his opponent had to say: Donald Trump posted on Truth Social in response to the news. "The Democrats are attempting to interfere in the Presidential Election, and destroy our Justice System, by attacking their Political Opponent, ME, and our Honorable Supreme Court," he wrote. "We have to fight for our Fair and Independent Courts, and protect our Country."
