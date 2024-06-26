The Secret Trial of Evan Gershkovich Has Begun

Fifteen months after his arrest in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on espionage charges, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's closed-door trial has begun. The AP reports the 32-year-old attended court in a padlocked glass defendants cage, his head shaved. Details:
- The charges: Both the US government and the Journal vehemently deny the accusation that Gershkovich was, as Russian prosecutors allege, collecting intel on a tank factory near Yekaterinburg at the CIA's behest. Russia has yet to make public any evidence that it says supports its accusation.
- A brief look: Journalists were escorted out of the room before the proceedings began, and the Journal reports Gershkovich smiled and waved in their presence.