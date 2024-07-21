Beryl Is Long Gone, but Texas Toll Is Still Rising

As the temperature soared in the Houston-area home Janet Jarrett shared with her sister after losing electricity in Hurricane Beryl, she did everything she could to keep her 64-year-old sibling cool. But on their fourth day without power, she awoke to hear Pamela Jarrett, who used a wheelchair and relied on a feeding tube, gasping for breath. Paramedics couldn't save her, and the medical examiner has determined that her death was caused by the heat. "It's so hard to know that she's gone right now because this wasn't supposed to happen to her," says Janet Jarrett.