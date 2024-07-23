Harris Holds First Rally of Presidential Campaign

A roaring crowd of battleground state voters greeted Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday as she opened her political case against Donald Trump. In the November election, she said, "it's a choice between freedom and chaos." "In this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week," Harris said. "We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead." Harris arrived in the Milwaukee area having locked up nomination support from Democratic delegates after President Biden dropped his reelection bid on Sunday. It was her first campaign rally since she launched her campaign just two days ago with Biden's endorsement.

By stopping in Wisconsin, Harris was going to one of the "blue wall" states, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, that Democrats see as essential for securing a presidential victory, the AP reports The visit comes a week after the Republican National Convention wrapped up in the city and as Harris works to sharpen her message against the GOP nominee with just over 100 days until Election Day.

Harris strode onto the stage Tuesday to the anthem "Freedom" from Beyonce's Lemonade album. She opened by contrasting herself with Trump. "I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump's type," she said. Harris also cast her campaign as "people first," again aiming to draw a contrast with Trump, who she said represented special interests and corporations.