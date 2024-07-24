Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is even more of a target now that she's the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, so perhaps it's not surprising that a House Republican on Tuesday filed articles of impeachment against her. Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee added to articles already filed against the vice president, the Hill reports. His new article claims Harris "knowingly misled the people of the United States and the Congress of the United States, principally to obfuscate the physical and cognitive well-being of the President of the United States, Joe Biden." He says she should be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, though Fox LA reports he did not give specific examples of alleged crimes. Forbes calls it a "political stunt" that is unlikely to have any impact.