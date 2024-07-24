Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is even more of a target now that she's the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, so perhaps it's not surprising that a House Republican on Tuesday filed articles of impeachment against her. Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee added to articles already filed against the vice president, the Hill reports. His new article claims Harris "knowingly misled the people of the United States and the Congress of the United States, principally to obfuscate the physical and cognitive well-being of the President of the United States, Joe Biden." He says she should be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, though Fox LA reports he did not give specific examples of alleged crimes. Forbes calls it a "political stunt" that is unlikely to have any impact.
The original article of impeachment, which has not gone anywhere after being introduced in June of last year, takes issue with Harris on immigration. It claims she "willfully and systematically refused to uphold the immigration laws, failed to control the border to the detriment of national security, compromised public safety, and violated the rule of law, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States." In a statement announcing his move, Ogles said Tuesday that Harris "has disgraced the Office of the Vice President and willfully disregarded her oath to uphold and defend the Constitution," and says she should invoke the 25th amendment to remove Biden from office because he is "mentally and physically" unfit. (More Kamala Harris stories.)