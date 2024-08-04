Challengers Don't Budge Deadpool & Wolverine

After 10 days in theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation. The Marvel Studios blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continued to steamroll through movie theaters in its second weekend, collecting $97 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. That raised its two-week total to $395.6 million, pushing it past the long-reigning top R-rated feature, The Passion of the Christ, which held that mark for 20 years with $370 million domestic. Worldwide, the Shawn Levy-directed Deadpool & Wolverine has quickly amassed $824.1 million in ticket sales, surpassing the global hauls of the first two Deadpool films, the AP reports.

The weekend's primary challengers both struggled. M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, Trap, managed a modest opening of $15.6 million at 3,181 theaters for Warner Bros. The film, starring Josh Hartnett as a serial killer hunted by police at a pop concert, didn't screen for critics before opening and scored lower in reviews (48% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) than Shyamalan's films typically do. Audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore. The live-action Harold and the Purple Crayon, adapted from the classic kids book, also didn't make much of a mark. The Sony Pictures release debuted with $6 million. It, too, was dinged by critics (28% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), though audiences (an A- CinemaScore) liked it more. Harold and the Purple Crayon, which stars Zachary Levi, cost about $40 million to make.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

