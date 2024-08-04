Illness Hits Two Teams After Competitions in Seine

Belgium pulls out of event, and Switzerland replaces triathlon swimmer
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 4, 2024 1:45 PM CDT
Illness Hits Two Teams After Competitions in Seine
Australia's Natalie Van Coevorden (15), Belgium's Claire Michel (5), and Ekaterina Shabalina, of Kazakhstan (32) compete in the swim leg of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Paris.   (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Belgium's Olympic committee announced Sunday that it would withdraw its team from the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris Olympics after one of its competitors who swam in the Seine River fell ill. Claire Michel, who competed in the women's triathlon on Wednesday, "is unfortunately ill and will have to withdraw from the competition," the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee said in a statement. The mixed relay triathlon is scheduled to take place Monday, with the swim portion of the competition slated for the Seine as well, the AP reports. The statement did not elaborate on Michel's illness. There have been concerns about the quality of the water, but organizers gave it the all-clear on Wednesday.

In addition, Switzerland had to replace one of its triathlon competitors, per CNN. Simon Westermann will be substituted for Adrien Briffod, who has a gastrointestinal infection. The Swiss team's chief medical officer said it's unclear whether Briffod's illness is related to the Seine's water quality. A check of other teams "has so far not revealed any accumulation of gastrointestinal illnesses among the athletes who started the individual race last Wednesday," Hanspeter Betschart said.

Belgium's statement had sharp words for the organizers, per CNN. "The COIB and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions at the Olympic Games such as guaranteeing training days, competition days and the competition format, which must be clarified in advance and ensure that there is no uncertainty for the athletes and support personnel," it said. Training sessions were canceled for two straight days last week after tests found the water to be unsafe for swimming. (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X