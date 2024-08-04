Illness Hits Two Teams After Competitions in Seine

Belgium's Olympic committee announced Sunday that it would withdraw its team from the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris Olympics after one of its competitors who swam in the Seine River fell ill. Claire Michel, who competed in the women's triathlon on Wednesday, "is unfortunately ill and will have to withdraw from the competition," the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee said in a statement. The mixed relay triathlon is scheduled to take place Monday, with the swim portion of the competition slated for the Seine as well, the AP reports. The statement did not elaborate on Michel's illness. There have been concerns about the quality of the water, but organizers gave it the all-clear on Wednesday.

In addition, Switzerland had to replace one of its triathlon competitors, per CNN. Simon Westermann will be substituted for Adrien Briffod, who has a gastrointestinal infection. The Swiss team's chief medical officer said it's unclear whether Briffod's illness is related to the Seine's water quality. A check of other teams "has so far not revealed any accumulation of gastrointestinal illnesses among the athletes who started the individual race last Wednesday," Hanspeter Betschart said.

Belgium's statement had sharp words for the organizers, per CNN. "The COIB and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions at the Olympic Games such as guaranteeing training days, competition days and the competition format, which must be clarified in advance and ensure that there is no uncertainty for the athletes and support personnel," it said. Training sessions were canceled for two straight days last week after tests found the water to be unsafe for swimming. (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)