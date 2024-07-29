Johnson Calls Biden's SCOTUS Proposals a 'Dangerous Gambit'

President Biden unveiled his proposals for reforming the Supreme Court on Monday—and House Speaker Mike Johnson said they would be "dead on arrival" in the House. In a statement posted on social media, the Republican accused Biden of seeking to "delegitimize the Court," reports Reuters.

Biden's proposed court overhaul would "erode not only the rule of law, but the American people's faith in our system of justice," Johnson wrote. "It is telling that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding simply because they disagree with some of the Court's recent decisions. This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House."

According to C-SPAN, when Biden was asked about Johnson's "dead on arrival" remark, he said, "That's what he is." When a reporter asked him to clarify the remark, Biden said, "He is. Dead on arrival."