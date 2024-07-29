In America, "no one is above the law. Not the president of the United States. Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. No one." That's President Biden's assertion in an opinion piece for the Washington Post , where on Monday he vowed to make some changes to the highest court in the land. Citing the Supreme Court's July 1 decision to grant presidential immunity from prosecution for official acts, Biden writes that there are now "virtually no limits on what a president can do." He also notes that the court has overturned long-established precedent—Roe v. Wade, as one example—and is "mired in a crisis of ethics," including "undisclosed gifts to justices from individuals with interests in cases before the court, as well as conflicts of interest connected with Jan. 6 insurrectionists."

"What is happening now is not normal, and it undermines the public's confidence in the court's decisions," Biden writes. The president outlines his three-pronged plan for change: a "No One Is Above the Law" amendment to the Constitution that would offer zero immunity for ex-presidents who committed crimes while in office; term limits for justices (Biden supports whoever's president appointing a justice every two years, with an 18-year term in place); and a "binding code of conduct" to keep justices in check. "Every other federal judge is bound by an enforceable code of conduct, and there is no reason for the Supreme Court to be exempt," he notes. Biden is set to officially lay out his support for these reforms during a speech in Austin, Texas, on the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, per the Post, which notes the logistical challenges in getting these reforms done. Read his essay in full here. (More US Supreme Court stories.)