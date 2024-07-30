Israel Carries Out a Strike on Beirut

The Israeli military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights over the weekend. Israel has blamed the rocket attack on the Hezbollah militant group, which has denied having a hand in it. A Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said that an Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold in the city's southern suburbs on Tuesday evening, damaging several buildings, the AP reports.

"The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians," the Israeli military said in a statement, per the Guardian. The Israeli military hit targets elsewhere in Lebanon on Sunday, and a strike on Beirut had been widely expected. On Monday, several airlines said they were suspending service to and from Beirut, reports Reuters. Lufthansa Group members Lufthansa, Swiss, and Eurowings said service to the city was being suspended until Aug. 5.