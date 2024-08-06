See Tornado Hit Downtown Buffalo

A tornado hit downtown Buffalo, New York, Monday afternoon, bringing down trees and power lines, blowing a roof off a building, causing damage to other buildings and vehicles, and leaving some customers without electricity. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado was an EF-1 (the scale goes from EF-0 to EF-5), meaning three-second gusts of wind are estimated to have hit between 86mph and 110mph. WGRZ has videos of the storm and the damage (some of which can also be viewed in our gallery). Minor injuries were reported, per CNN. The average damage path is 50 yards; the maximum width of this tornado's damage path was 300 yards.
"Earlier today, a severe wind event in downtown Buffalo caused some minor damage to a tree and a few windows at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, PS 304. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the damage is currently being repaired. There are only a limited number of students in other BPS schools today, and they are safe. All students will be transported home as usual," Buffalo Public Schools says in a statement. The tornado was the 26th in New York this year, breaking the state's record for most tornadoes in a single year, USA Today reports. (More Buffalo stories.)