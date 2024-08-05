Americans 'Getting Whacked' by Too Many Laws: Gorsuch

Ordinary Americans are "getting whacked" by too many laws and regulations, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch says in a new book that underscores his skepticism of federal agencies and the power they wield. "Too little law and we're not safe, and our liberties aren't protected," Gorsuch told the AP. "But too much law and you actually impair those same things." Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law is being published Tuesday by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Gorsuch received a $500,000 advance, according to his annual financial disclosure reports. More from the interview and the book: