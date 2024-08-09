CrossFit Games Competitor Drowns in Texas Lake

Tragedy struck on the first day of the CrossFit Games in Texas when a competitor fatally drowned during a swimming event at a Fort Worth lake. Lazar Dukic, 28, of Serbia, went under the water and didn't come back up Thursday morning in Marine Creek Lake and first responders were called to the scene, ABC News reports. Drones and a dive team were deployed, and Dukic's body was found in the water about an hour after the emergency call was made. Dukic first competed in the CrossFit Games in 2021 and placed ninth, then placed eighth in 2022 and ninth in 2023. He was participating this year alongside his brother. A retired water polo player, Dukic had also earned the title of "Serbia's Fittest Man" five consecutive years.

He was participating in an event that included a 3.5-mile run followed by an 800-meter swim when he died, the AP reports. "I saw him start to kind of scramble. He started doing small turns and he was trying to get his head out of the water," a witness says. "It was at that time we started screaming to the lifeguard, like, he needs help, and within seconds he was under and he never came back up." Events for the remainder of Thursday were canceled, but the games will continue Friday, kicking off the morning with a tribute to Dukic, CBS News reports. "After careful thought and many conversations internally, with athletes, and with Lazar Dukic's family, it's been decided that the CrossFit Games will continue," the organization says in a statement.