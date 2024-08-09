Amid Attacks on Walz's Military Service, Campaign Changes Bio

Amid attacks from the right regarding his military credentials, Tim Walz's biography has been modified on Kamala Harris' presidential campaign website. Sites including Politico are calling the change a "tweak," while Fox News says the campaign is "walk[ing] back" Walz's bio. Now, rather than referring to Walz as a "retired command sergeant major" with the Army National Guard, the site says Harris' running mate once served at the command sergeant major rank. That's because, while he did serve at that rank, he did not retire at that rank. He retired before completing some of the requirements for the rank, including coursework with the US Army Sergeants Major Academy, so he was reverted back to master sergeant rank when he left the military after 24 years of service.