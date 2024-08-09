Team USA Wins 8 Medals in One Day at Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set another world record. Grant Holloway won that elusive Olympic gold medal. Jasmine Moore made some American jumping history. And Tara Davis-Woodhall got to wear that cowboy hat. It was medal-mania at the Stade de France for the red, white, and blue on Thursday, with the country taking home three gold, three silver, and two bronze, the AP reports. On a night when Noah Lyles revealed he tested positive for COVID-19— and still captured bronze in the 200 —nearly every other American contender was celebrating medals. So much so, that they were running into each other during their victory laps. Maybe the best scene came when McLaughlin-Levrone, wearing a tiara, met up with the cowboy-hat donning Davis-Woodhall, who had won the long jump competition.

"I was like, 'You did it.' And she was like, 'YOU did it,'" Davis-Woodhall recounted. "And I was like, 'Oh my god, I did it'. ... Is this real? Am I dreaming?" That was a common theme on the evening. Moore, who finished third in the long jump, was the first American woman to qualify for the same Olympics in both the long jump and triple jump. Now, she's the first American woman to win bronze in both. Other Thursday medalists included Daniel Roberts, Kenny Bednarek, and Anna Cockrell. The night was reason to belt out a tune. "I was singing 'Love On Top' in the call room, so shout out to Beyoncé," Cockrell said. "I'm really happy. I'm ugly crying, but I'm really happy."