'Paddle Out' Ceremony Marks Anniversary of Maui Wildfire

Dozens of Maui surfers, canoe paddlers, and boat riders made their way into the ocean off Lahaina on Thursday to remember the 102 people killed when the nation's deadliest wildfire in more than a century destroyed the historic town one year ago. The "paddle out" gathering is a ritual observed in Hawaii in honor of loved ones. So many spectators packed a beach park to watch the surfers that there was little room to move, the AP reports. People blew conch shells both from shore and the water as others dropped flower petals in the ocean. "Today we're remembering the 102 loved ones we lost, the many injured, those who lost their homes," Gov. Josh Green said at a news conference. "We are grieving for them, still."