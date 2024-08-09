'Paddle Out' Ceremony Marks Anniversary of Maui Wildfire

102 died in devastating Lahaina fire
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 9, 2024 3:41 AM CDT
'Paddle Out' Ceremony Marks a Year Since Lahaina Wildfire
Surfers take part in a paddle out ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the Lahaina wildfire on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii.   (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Dozens of Maui surfers, canoe paddlers, and boat riders made their way into the ocean off Lahaina on Thursday to remember the 102 people killed when the nation's deadliest wildfire in more than a century destroyed the historic town one year ago. The "paddle out" gathering is a ritual observed in Hawaii in honor of loved ones. So many spectators packed a beach park to watch the surfers that there was little room to move, the AP reports. People blew conch shells both from shore and the water as others dropped flower petals in the ocean. "Today we're remembering the 102 loved ones we lost, the many injured, those who lost their homes," Gov. Josh Green said at a news conference. "We are grieving for them, still."

  • The wildfire destroyed more than 2,200 homes and left 12,000 people without housing. Thousands spent the past year in hotels and have slowly been moving into rental apartments, houses and temporary modular homes while permanent housing is built. The county has started issuing building permits for lots in the burn zone, but rebuilding is expected to take years. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement estimates at least 1,500 Lahaina households—about one quarter of those who lost homes—have left Maui since the fire. A chronic housing shortage predating the fire has exacerbated the challenges of recovery.
  • Arborists believe Lahaina lost about 25,000 trees in the fire, including fruit trees like mango, avocado, lychee and breadfruit in people's yards. The town's single best known tree, however, was the majestic, sprawling 150-year-old banyan tree on historic Front Street. It survived, thanks to the dedication and hard work of arborists.

  • Hawaii's Department of Health has determined it's safe to surf and swim in waters off Lahaina after reviewing water samples collected by researchers. Scientists are still studying how chemicals and metals from burned plastics, lead paint and lithium-ion batteries might affect offshore coral reef ecosystems.
  • The Maui Fire Department has received funding to add 29 firefighters to its force, and the Maui Emergency Management Agency is getting 13 more workers. The county has been more assertive in sending police officers door-to-door to notify residents when there's a need to evacuate, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said at a news conference. "We are taking those steps to, again, get ahead of these types of fires that have been happening," Bissen said.
(More Lahaina stories.)

