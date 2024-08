MrBeast has ordered a full assessment of the internal culture in his YouTube empire as well as an investigation into "allegations of inappropriate behavior by people in the company," according to a confidential memo obtained by the AP. Addressed to "Team Beast" employees, the message sent Wednesday outlines infrastructure changes including plans to hire a chief human resources officer and require company-wide sensitivity training. The expanded probe signals that troubles inside YouTube's biggest channel could go deeper than the "serious allegations" facing a longtime collaborator acknowledged last month by MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.