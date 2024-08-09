In Video From Rally Shooting, Local Cops Slam Secret Service

Body camera footage released by the Butler Township Police Department captures confusion and frustration during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a July 13 rally. The videos show Butler Township officers discovering Thomas Crooks' location on a roof near the rally and trying to reach him in the minutes before he opened fire, raising further questions about why the Secret Service didn't pull Trump from the stage, the New York Times reports. In some videos, the local officers can be heard strongly criticizing the service.



One video, which begins without audio, shows an officer getting a boost from a fellow officer to look at the roof, NPR reports. He then drops to the ground and runs to a vehicle to retrieve a long gun. The video doesn't show the gunman, but officials have said the officer ducked and lost his balance after Crooks pointed his gun at him. When audio begins, the officer can be heard telling officers, "This close. Bro, dude, he turned around on me." He tells them the gunman has "glasses, long hair. He's got a book bag, he's got mad s---."

Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe Jr. testified last week that the officer who made eye contact with Crooks on the roof communicated over the radio that the man had a gun, but the message didn't make it to the Secret Service, the Times reports. Crooks opened fire around 40 seconds after seeing the officer.