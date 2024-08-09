In Video From Rally Shooting, Local Cops Slam Secret Service

By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 9, 2024 6:56 AM CDT

Body camera footage released by the Butler Township Police Department captures confusion and frustration during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a July 13 rally. The videos show Butler Township officers discovering Thomas Crooks' location on a roof near the rally and trying to reach him in the minutes before he opened fire, raising further questions about why the Secret Service didn't pull Trump from the stage, the New York Times reports. In some videos, the local officers can be heard strongly criticizing the service.

  • One video, which begins without audio, shows an officer getting a boost from a fellow officer to look at the roof, NPR reports. He then drops to the ground and runs to a vehicle to retrieve a long gun. The video doesn't show the gunman, but officials have said the officer ducked and lost his balance after Crooks pointed his gun at him. When audio begins, the officer can be heard telling officers, "This close. Bro, dude, he turned around on me." He tells them the gunman has "glasses, long hair. He's got a book bag, he's got mad s---."
  • Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe Jr. testified last week that the officer who made eye contact with Crooks on the roof communicated over the radio that the man had a gun, but the message didn't make it to the Secret Service, the Times reports. Crooks opened fire around 40 seconds after seeing the officer.

  • The same video shows the officer jumping back onto the roof, reports NBC News. He volunteered to be lifted up there by other officers. On the roof, multiple officers can be seen next to the bloodied body of Crooks, who was killed by a Secret Service sniper. "Before you motherf------ came out here I put my head up here like a f------ idiot by myself dude," the officer can be heard saying on the radio. "I was calling out, 'bro, on top of the roof, bro,' were you on the same frequency?"
  • At the end of the 26-minute video, an officer on the roof can be heard saying, "So much for a picture with Trump," per NPR.

  • In another video from about 10 minutes after the shooting, one officer says he had told the Secret Service to post agents at the building. "I f------ told them they need to post the guys f------ over here," the officer said, per CNN. "I told them that .... the Secret Service, I told them that f------ Tuesday." When another officer said he thought someone had been assigned to the roof, the first officer said: "I talked to the Secret Service guys, they were like, 'Yeah, no problem, we're going to post guys over here.'"
  • Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency is reviewing the footage. He called the assassination attempt a "Secret Service failure," the Times reports. The agency "appreciates our local law enforcement partners, who acted courageously as they worked to locate the shooter that day," he said.
