Trump's Controversial Pitch: I Want Sway Over the Fed

During his news conference on Thursday, Donald Trump broached a controversial topic—whether presidents should have more direct influence over interest rates. "I feel the president should have at least (a) say in there," Trump said, as quoted by Reuters. "I think that in my case, I made a lot of money, I was very successful, and I think I have a better instinct than in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve or the chairman." While the president nominates the head of the central bank as well as the six members of its board of governors, the Fed operates independently of the White House.