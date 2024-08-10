Nature's 'Toilet Bowl' Collapses in Utah

Some bad news for visitors to Utah's Glen Canyon National Recreation Area—nature's "Toilet Bowl" is no more. According to the National Park Service , the geological formation also known as the "Double Arch," "Crescent Pool," and "Hole in the Roof" collapsed on of Thursday, though thankfully no one was hurt, reports the Arizona Republic . The structure, formed from 190-million-year-old Navajo sandstone, has taken some hard hits over the millennia, with breakage and erosion from wind, rain, and other weather, notes the NPS.

And indeed, park rangers believe that this collapse was partly brought about by shifting water levels and erosion from Lake Powell, per the AP. The park's superintendent, Michelle Kerns, says that although they still need to get to the bottom of what caused the structure's downfall, "this event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell. These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by man-made interventions."

The New York Times notes that Glen Canyon is among the nation's most visited national parks, with a record 5.2 million people stopping by in 2023. Many expressed distress online to hear about the popular Double Arch's collapse. "RIP to the Lake Powell Toilet Bowl," lamented one fan on TikTok, posting a video showing the structure in better days, including footage of people leaping into the water from the arch's rim. (More Utah stories.)