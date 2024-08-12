Sports / Boston Red Sox Red Sox Star Apologizes After Using Slur on Heckler Jarren Duran says he 'used a truly horrific word' and says he's sorry to the LGBTQ community By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 12, 2024 7:11 AM CDT Copied Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran reacts after striking out during the third inning of a game against the Houston Astros on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran is apologizing for using a "truly horrific word" toward a fan that got picked up by a television mic. The exchange: When the outfielder was at bat in the sixth inning on Sunday, a fan kept yelling "tennis racket" and "you need a tennis racket" at Duran, who was 0-2 with two strikeouts at that point. Duran shot back with a homophobic slur: "Shut up, you f---ing f-----." Listen via Awful Announcing. (The game was in Boston.) Apology: "During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," Duran said in a statement, per the Athletic. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person." Team: Duran has played in every game this season so far, and it was unclear whether he'd get a suspension, per the Boston Herald. "The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today's game," the team said in a statement of its own. "We echo Jarren's apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community." All-Star: Duran may have had a bad game in the 10-2 loss, but he's batting .291, leads Boston with 143 hits, and was named the MVP in last month's All-Star Game because of a clutch home run, per ESPN. (More Boston Red Sox stories.) Report an error