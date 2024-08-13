Scott Peterson, the man serving life in prison without parole for the 2002 murders of his wife and unborn son, admits he was a "a total a-hole" to Laci Peterson. But "I didn't kill my wife," the 51-year-old vying for a fresh trial says in a docuseries premiering next week on Peacock. In his first on-camera comments since his arrest more than two decades ago, Peterson discusses his affair with massage therapist Amber Frey, per People . "I was a total a-hole to be having sex outside our marriage," he tells Peacock's Face to Face With Scott Peterson , blaming "a childish lack of self-esteem." But as he and his supporters note, he was charged and convicted of double murder, not infidelity.

Peterson says there's no concrete evidence linking him to the murders. He claims police and prosecutors relied only on circumstantial evidence while ignoring other possible leads, including a stolen, burned-out van found near the Peterson's California home on Christmas Day 2002, the day after Laci disappeared. Peterson's lawyers from the Los Angeles Innocence Project argue Laci may have witnessed a robbery and been killed in the van by the robbers, who dumped her body in San Francisco Bay, though it's not clear what evidence they have to support this theory. In May, a judge rejected requests to retest various evidence, but she did allow DNA testing of duct tape recovered from Laci's pants.

The bodies of Laci and her unborn son washed up separately on Brooks Island, near where Peterson claimed to have been fishing on Christmas Eve. "But if I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now—because I didn't kill my family," Peterson says, per People. He adds that prosecutors' picture of him as a man seeking a way out of his marriage without having to pay spousal and child support is "offensive" and "disgusting." Frey and Laci's mother, Sharon Rocha, will also break their silence in a separate docuseries, Netflix's American Murder: Laci Peterson, premiering Wednesday, per Newsweek. The Daily Beast calls it "a reasonably definitive summary of Scott Peterson's villainy." (More Scott Peterson stories.)