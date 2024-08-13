A dispute over loud snoring led to one man's death and to a prison sentence for his neighbor in suburban Philadelphia. Prosecutors say Robert Wallace, 62, became irked over the snoring of 56-year-old Christopher Casey, who lived next door to Wallace in a duplex in Upper Moreland and shared a common wall with him, reports CBS News . Things apparently came to a head on Jan. 14, which is when prosecutors say Wallace became so enraged that he pushed in a first-floor window to Casey's residence and threatened to kill him.

Casey told police that Wallace screamed at him for about 20 minutes through the window, though he eventually calmed down and even offered to help pay for a procedure for Casey that would alleviate the snoring, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. However, authorities say Casey then opened his door so he could speak to Wallace and ended up using a military-style knife to repeatedly stab his neighbor.

Casey told police that Wallace was bigger than him and he feared him, and that he'd previously acted violently toward Casey. Relatives of Wallace, meanwhile, said he'd been losing sleep due to the snoring, and that the resulting fatigue was interfering with his work and life overall. Last week, Casey pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a crime instrument and was given what the Guardian calls a "relatively short prison sentence": 11 1/2 to 23 months in county jail, followed by three years' probation. He has served much of the required 8 1/2 months already and only has about a month left behind bars, his attorney tells the Inquirer. (More weird crimes stories.)