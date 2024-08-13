Bear Mauls 3-Year-Old at Montana Campground

A young female black bear was euthanized after it mauled a young female human at a campground in Montana, authorities say. The 3-year-old girl was sleeping in a tent at a private campsite near Red Lodge on Sunday night when the bear wandered in and attacked her, the Idaho Statesman reports. Officials said the injured girl was taken to a medical facility in Billings and the campground was evacuated, reports the Daily Montanan. Game wardens and bear specialist were sent in, officials said. Traps and snares were set in the area and the bear was euthanized after it was captured the next day.