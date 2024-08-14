4 Days After Their Birth, Newborn Twins Killed in Gaza

Mohammed Abu al-Qumsan's twins—Asser, a boy, and Ayssel, a girl—were just four days old when their father went to register their births and pick up their birth certificates at a government office in Gaza Tuesday. While he was gone, the family home was hit by an Israeli airstrike, the Guardian reports. The newborns were killed, as were their mother and grandmother, the BBC reports. "I don't know what happened. I am told it was a shell that hit the house," says the devastated father. "I didn't even have the time to celebrate them." The family had reportedly evacuated Gaza City in the early days of the Israel-Hamas war and sheltered in an apartment in a central part of the Gaza Strip, as instructed by the Israeli military.