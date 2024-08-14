Trump Casts Early Vote in Florida Primaries

Donald Trump, who has criticized early voting in the past, voted in person early Wednesday in Florida's primaries. He cast his ballot in West Palm Beach for the primaries for state and federal races, the Hill reports. The primaries will be held on Aug. 20. After voting, Trump spoke to reporters about issues including the alleged hacking of his campaign.

Asked about the FBI investigation of the alleged hack, Trump said, "They are looking at it, and they are doing it very professionally," the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. "It looks like it's Iran doing it," he said. "And the reason is because I was strong in Iran, and I was protecting people in the Middle East, and maybe they aren't so happy about that." When asked what the FBI had told him, Trump said, "I don't want to say exactly, but it was Iran."