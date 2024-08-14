Trump Casts Early Vote in Florida Primaries

GOP nominee talks to reporters about campaign hack, Harris AI photo claims
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 14, 2024 5:11 PM CDT
Trump Votes Early in Florida Primaries
Donald Trump talks at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.   (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Donald Trump, who has criticized early voting in the past, voted in person early Wednesday in Florida's primaries. He cast his ballot in West Palm Beach for the primaries for state and federal races, the Hill reports. The primaries will be held on Aug. 20. After voting, Trump spoke to reporters about issues including the alleged hacking of his campaign.

  • Asked about the FBI investigation of the alleged hack, Trump said, "They are looking at it, and they are doing it very professionally," the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. "It looks like it's Iran doing it," he said. "And the reason is because I was strong in Iran, and I was protecting people in the Middle East, and maybe they aren't so happy about that." When asked what the FBI had told him, Trump said, "I don't want to say exactly, but it was Iran."

  • Trump was also asked about his false claims that Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign had used artificial intelligence to create fake images of a crowd at a Michigan rally, the Hill reports. "I can't say what was there, who was there," he said. "We have a level of enthusiasm that nobody's seen before. They want to make America great again. That's what's happening. We're going to make it great again."
  • After voting, Trump traveled to North Carolina for a rally in Asheville. The AP reports that the campaign billed his speech as a "significant economic address," but Trump "spent much of his time airing grievances against his rivals and veering toward familiar topics like the US-Mexico border."
(More Donald Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X