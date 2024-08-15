Discount European Airline Launches 'All You Can Fly' Pass

Wizz Air, a discount airline based in Hungary, has launched an annual All You Can Fly pass, which it describes as a "no limits" pass on its extensive route network. The airline is offering the pass for an introductory price of 499 euros, around $550, which will go up to 599 euros, around $650, on Friday, CNBC reports. But the "unlimited' pass comes with plenty of strings attached, making it most suitable for travelers who are OK with flying without luggage at short notice with no firm return date.

Those strings. Business Insider reports that there will be a booking fee of $11 per flight segment and passengers will be charged for any luggage beyond a personal carry-on item. Flights can only be booked—subject to availability—within 72 hours of departure. The airline says fliers worried about securing a return flight can "book a flight using the regular booking process."