Discount European Airline Launches 'All You Can Fly' Pass

Wizz Air annual pass comes with a lot of conditions
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2024 9:09 AM CDT
A Wizz Air Airbus A320 approaches for landing in Lisbon at sunset, Saturday, July 20, 2024.   (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Wizz Air, a discount airline based in Hungary, has launched an annual All You Can Fly pass, which it describes as a "no limits" pass on its extensive route network. The airline is offering the pass for an introductory price of 499 euros, around $550, which will go up to 599 euros, around $650, on Friday, CNBC reports. But the "unlimited' pass comes with plenty of strings attached, making it most suitable for travelers who are OK with flying without luggage at short notice with no firm return date.

  • Those strings. Business Insider reports that there will be a booking fee of $11 per flight segment and passengers will be charged for any luggage beyond a personal carry-on item. Flights can only be booked—subject to availability—within 72 hours of departure. The airline says fliers worried about securing a return flight can "book a flight using the regular booking process."

  • More strings. The airline says seat availability for passholders will depend on "several external and internal factors," including the number of passengers on the flight.
  • Destinations. The pass covers the entire Wizz Air network, which includes scores of destinations in Europe, as well as flights as far away as Kazakhstan, Oman, and the Maldives, CNN reports.
  • A cap on subscriptions. The airline says it is capping the number of All You Can Fly subscriptions at 10,000 for now. People buying a pass need to name an "airport of preference" that most of their flights will depart from, and many of the options have already sold out, reports the BBC. According to CNN, only airports in Norway and parts of eastern Europe are left.
